Pickens caught two of four targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-22 win over the Jets.

The game was more lopsided than the final score might suggest -- Dallas took a 30-6 lead into the fourth quarter -- and Pickens wasn't needed for much volume as a result. He made his few looks count however, burning Sauce Gardner for a 43-yard TD in the third quarter. Since CeeDee Lamb (ankle) got hurt early in Week 3, Pickens has erupted for a 15-259-4 line on 24 targets as Dak Prescott's most dangerous downfield threat. Whether he's able to continue that hot steak in Week 6 against the Panthers may depend largely on Lamb's health.