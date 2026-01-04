Pickens caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Giants. He finishes the 2025 season with 93 catches for 1,423 yards and nine touchdowns on 137 targets.

Pickens didn't add much to his career high totals in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns before the Cowboys took out their key offensive starters at halftime. The 24-year-old wide receiver is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, though the Cowboys are expected to retain Pickens, either through an extension or with the franchise tag. Pickens posted the best season of his career after being acquired from the Steelers in an offseason trade, but Dallas failed to reach the playoffs with a 7-9-1 record.