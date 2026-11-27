Pickens caught five of nine targets for 67 yards in Thursday's 39-38 loss to the Eagles.

It was a step back for Pickens after he's hauled in 18 of 28 targets for 247 yards and four TDs over the prior two games. The 25-year-old wideout is the clear No. 2 option in the Dallas passing attack behind CeeDee Lamb, but the team's woeful defense and limited depth behind the duo ensures that Pickens will see big volume from Dak Prescott more often than not. Pickens will take a 62-847-6 line on 99 targets into a Week 13 clash with the Seahawks.