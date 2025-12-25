Pickens caught four of five targets for 78 yards in the Cowboys' 30-23 win over the Commanders on Christmas Day.

Despite the limited looks, the star wideout finished second on Dallas in receiving yards, topped only by KaVontae Turpin, who turned his only catch into an 86-yard touchdown. The five targets represented Pickens' lowest volume since Week 5, but Thursday's production did put him over 90 catches and 1,400 yards on the season -- the first time he's reached either mark in his career. He'll look to finish the year on a high note ahead of his potential free agency this offseason in a Week 18 clash with the Giants.