Pickens brought in four of six targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 38-21 win over the Eagles on Monday night.

Pickens tied for second in receptions and finished third in receiving yards on the night for the Cowboys, and the athletic receiver added his second touchdown of the season on a highly difficult catch in the right corner of the end zone with just under six minutes remaining in the second quarter. Both of Pickens' scoring grabs this season have come in the last three games, and he's now boasting a 37-485-2 line on 58 targets as a Week 8 home matchup against the Cardinals approaches this Sunday.