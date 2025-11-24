Pickens recorded nine receptions on nine targets for 146 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Eagles.

Pickens had a flawless performance in the Cowboys' comeback win, and he continued to deliver big plays for the offense. Three of his nine catches went for at least 20 yards, the sixth time this season that he's had multiple catches of at least 20 yards in a game. Pickens also found the end zone on a one-yard catch to begin the team's rally. He has topped 100 receiving yards in consecutive contests and has at least 75 yards in six consecutive matchups as he continues to build on his best season as a pro.