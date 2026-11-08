Pickens (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

For a second week in a row, Pickens endured practice restrictions due to a hamstring injury, leaving him questionable to suit up in Week 9. On Friday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer told Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site that he's "hopeful" Pickens will be available this weekend, but that didn't come to pass. With Pickens and fellow WR KaVontae Turpin (ribs) inactive Sunday, CeeDee Lamb, Ryan Flournoy, Jonathan Mingo, Camden Brown and Jordan Hudson will compose Dallas' receiving corps.