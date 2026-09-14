Pickens caught three of six targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Giants.

Pickens had a couple drops in Sunday night's underwhelming season-opening performance. He was also quiet Week 1 last season with a 30-yard receiving performance against the Eagles, but Pickens went on to post career highs with 1,429 receiving yards and nine TDs during the 2025 regular season. The talented wide receiver has a nice rebound opportunity coming up Week 2 against a Washington secondary that was among the league's leakiest in 2025.