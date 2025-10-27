Pickens caught seven of nine targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 44-24 loss to the Broncos.

Pickens delivered a nearly identical stat line to CeeDee Lamb, as the former had one fewer target but four more yards. After a five-game, six-touchdown streak, Pickens has now gone consecutive games without scoring. He'll try to end that drought in a Week 9 home game against the Cardinals while continuing to work as a key cog in a high-powered Dallas offense.