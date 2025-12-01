Pickens (calf/knee) was limited in Monday's practice, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Pickens had his practice reps limited last week with the same injuries and ultimately didn't carry an injury designation into last Thursday's win over the Chiefs. Pickens ended up drawing a season-high 13 targets against Kansas City, turning in a 6-88-0 receiving line on 74 percent of the offensive snaps. He should be fine for Thursday night's game against the Lions.