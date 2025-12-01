Cowboys' George Pickens: Limited in practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pickens (calf/knee) was limited in Monday's practice, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
Pickens had his practice reps limited last week with the same injuries and ultimately didn't carry an injury designation into last Thursday's win over the Chiefs. Pickens ended up drawing a season-high 13 targets against Kansas City, turning in a 6-88-0 receiving line on 74 percent of the offensive snaps. He should be fine for Thursday night's game against the Lions.
More News
-
Cowboys' George Pickens: Productive in Thanksgiving win•
-
Cowboys' George Pickens: Clear for Thanksgiving•
-
Cowboys' George Pickens: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Cowboys' George Pickens: Turns in limited practice•
-
Cowboys' George Pickens: Will practice Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' George Pickens: Tending to knee, calf injuries•