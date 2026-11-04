Pickens (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Pickens was limited by shoulder and hamstring injuries last week, but he was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Cardinals, logging a 57 percent snap share and gathering in two of four targets for 48 yards. As Week 9 prep kicks off, he's being listed with only the hamstring issue, which continues to impact his on-field work. Pickens will have two more chances to get back to full Thursday and Friday before Dallas potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis.