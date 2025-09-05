Pickens brought in three of four targets for 30 yards in the Cowboys' 24-20 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

The big-name offseason addition didn't see Dak Prescott look his way anywhere near as much as CeeDee Lamb, but Pickens made some solid contributions in the narrow loss. The talented receiver made his first regular-season catch as a Cowboy on a six-yard grab during Dallas' opening drive, and he'd go on to draw a 34-yard pass interference penalty on Quinyon Mitchell before the quarter was over. Pickens also had a key 15-yard grab on third down with just under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but he was guilty of an unnecessary roughness penalty deep in Eagles territory in the third quarter on a drive that culminated in a Miles Sanders fumble. Pickens is naturally expected to settle into the Cowboys' air attack the more he plays, and a Week 2 home matchup against the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 14 could represent an opportunity for his first breakout performance.