Pickens brought in five of nine targets for 37 yards in the Cowboys' 44-30 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

It was a largely forgettable night for Pickens, who somehow finished with his lowest yardage total since Week 1 on a night when Dak Prescott threw for a season-high 376 yards on 47 pass attempts and CeeDee Lamb left the game early in the second half due to a concussion. Pickens did reach the five-catch threshold for the sixth straight game, but he also had a ball bounce off his hands on the first play of the second half that resulted in a Lions interception. Pickens also appeared have a chance to come down with a deep throw from Prescott just before the two-minute warning but never appeared to make an attempt to catch the ball, and he'd been flagged for a facemask penalty earlier in the contest as well to wipe out a reception. Naturally, the good has far outweighed the bad when it comes to Pickens' debut Cowboys campaign, but he'll need to bounce back in a Week 15 home matchup against the Vikings on Sunday night, Dec. 14, especially if Lamb remains out.