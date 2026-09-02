Pickens didn't suit up for any of the Cowboys' three preseason games.

After surpassing the 1,000-yard receiving threshold just one time in his first three seasons with the Steelers, Pickens broke out with a 93-1,429-9 line on 137 targets in 17 regular-season games in 2025 in his first campaign as a Cowboy. He was helped by the fact fellow WR CeeDee Lamb missed three contests due to injury, but Pickens still exhibited a tremendous rapport with QB Dak Prescott. Dallas extended the franchise tag to Pickens this offseason, and he signed it in April without reaching an extension before the deadline in mid-July, meaning he again will be in the midst of a contract year in 2026.