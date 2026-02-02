Dallas has not yet engaged in discussions about a potential new contract with Pickens, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Pickens broke out as the Cowboys' leading receiver in 2025, with his 93-1,429-9 receiving line (137 targets) outpacing CeeDee Lamb by six scores and roughly 350 receiving yards. That stands as a notable margin even considering that Pickens played all 17 regular-season games while Lamb suited up for just 14 contests. All expectations are that Dallas will retain Pickens, either via the franchise tag or with a contract extension, after the tremendous chemistry he's demonstrated with quarterback Dak Prescott. As Watkins notes, however, the Cowboys' contract negotiations last offseason were tumultuous, culminating in the trade of Micah Parsons (knee), and if Pickens were to hit the open market he'd be one of the most sought-after free agents in the league.