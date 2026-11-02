Pickens tallied two catches (on four targets) for 48 yards during Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Cardinals.

Pickens' inconsistency from week to week in 2026 continued in Week 8, as he matched his season low in receptions and ended up with his third-fewest receiving yards in a contest through the first eight games. Granted, his activity level was limited Wednesday through Friday due to shoulder and hamstring injuries, so he was operating at less than 100 percent, health-wise, Sunday. In any case, Pickens will strive for better results next Sunday on the road against the Colts.