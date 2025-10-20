Pickens finished with four receptions on six targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 44-22 win over Washington.

The Cowboys' No. 1 wideout CeeDee Lamb (ankle) made a successful return following a three-week layoff Sunday, producing a 5-110-1 receiving line in a blowout victory. That didn't cause Pickens to cool off, but it may have played a role in the talented No. 2 receiver's scoring streak ending at five games. Pickens' six targets Sunday were closer to the 7.2 he averaged in the three games Lamb was active for, as opposed to the 8.7 targets he received filling in as Dallas' No. 1 option. Look for both talented starters to be featured in a tough road matchup against the Broncos next Sunday.