Cowboys' George Pickens: Productive in Thanksgiving win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pickens caught six of 13 targets for 88 yards in Thursday's 31-28 win over Kansas City. He also caught a two-point conversion.
The 13 targets led the Cowboys, but Pickens otherwise took a back seat to CeeDee Lamb and his 7-112-1 line on nine looks from Dak Prescott. Pickens was on the other end of Prescott's two-point conversion toss in the fourth quarter, however. The fourth-year wideout has already established a new career high with 1,142 receiving yards on the season in only 12 games, and he'll look to keep padding his totals ahead of potential free agency in the spring in a Week 14 clash with the Lions.
