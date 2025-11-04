Pickens secured six of nine targets for 79 yards in the Cowboys' 27-17 loss to the Cardinals on Monday night. He also committed two fumbles, but both were recovered by Dallas.

Pickens had a shaky night in terms of ball security, but he made up for it by recovering one of his fumbles and also finishing second across the board to CeeDee Lamb in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Pickens has proven an excellent fit in the Cowboys' air attack over the first half of his debut campaign in Dallas, as he'll head into the Week 10 bye with four straight tallies of 78 receiving yards or more and a 49-764-6 receiving line overall.