Cowboys' George Pickens: Reports for start of minicamp

Pickens was present for his physical Monday prior to the Cowboys' mandatory minicamp, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

There had been some speculation whether Pickens would show up for minicamp based on the Cowboys' unwillingness to negotiate a long-term deal with the star wideout. However, Pickens signed his franchise tag back in April and would have been subject to fines if he didn't report for mandatory practices this week after he's skipped out on voluntary workouts this offseason. Pickens is headed into his age-25 season and coming off a career year in 2025 after he caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns across 17 regular-season contests. The team wants to see Pickens do it again before committing to him long term. If he's able to have another big season, Pickens will be looking at $30 million-plus per year on a multi-year pact next spring.