Cowboys' George Pickens: Reps managed at minicamp

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Pickens won't take part in team drills at mandatory minicamp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Pickens has reported for the start of Dallas' mandatory minicamp, as despite his desire for a long-term deal with the team he would have been subjected to fines for any absences. Though Pickens signed his franchise tag with the Cowboys back in April, he abstained from voluntary workouts with the team during spring. Schottenheimer said the plan is for Pickens to go through a normal ramp-up period after the start of training camp in July and for the 25-year-old wideout to practice in full shortly thereafter, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com.