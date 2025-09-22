Pickens recorded five receptions on nine targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bears.

Pickens looked to be in for a very big performance after the departure of CeeDee Lamb (ankle), as he tallied a long catch of 21 yards and recorded a two-yard touchdown on a drive early in the second quarter. However, Pickens disappeared in the second half, with his only catch coming on a target from Joe Milton after the game was out of reach with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Though Pickens padded his line in garbage time, he has exactly 68 yards with a touchdown in each of his last two games.