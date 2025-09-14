Pickens caught five of nine targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-37 overtime win over the Giants.

While he took a back seat to CeeDee Lamb (9-112-0 on targets) and tight end Jake Ferguson (9-78-0 on 12 targets) in terms of volume, Pickens came up big for the Cowboys with a six-yard TD grab from Dak Prescott with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter that gave the team a 34-30 lead -- and which proved to be only the fourth-last score of the afternoon in a wild back-and-forth affair. It was Pickens' first trip to the end zone for Dallas after a fairly quiet debut, but he could be headed for even bigger numbers in Week 3 against a Bears secondary that just got lit up for four receiving touchdowns by the Lions' top WR duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.