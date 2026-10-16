With CeeDee Lamb (quadriceps) healthy and cleared to play Sunday night against the Packers, Pickens will handle his normal role as Dallas' WR2.

Lamb exploded for 17 catches in Week 4, but the Cowboys made a concerted effort to get Pickens more involved last Thursday night against the Bucs, as he secured nine of 13 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown. Lamb suffered a quad bruise late in the game, and it allowed Pickens to be the clear WR1 and target hog while Lamb nursed his injury on the sideline. Pickens has weekly monster box-score upside, and he can still go off for a big line even with Lamb past his bruised thigh.