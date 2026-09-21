Pickens brought in six of eight targets for 40 yards in the Cowboys' 37-20 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Pickens finished second in receptions and targets on the afternoon for the Cowboys, but he wasn't very efficient on a per-catch basis. The star wideout saw CeeDee Lamb take priority Sunday, with the latter finishing with an 8-153-2 line on nine targets. Pickens naturally remains a critical component of a high-upside Cowboys air attack, however, and his body of work last season supports the notion a breakout performance is imminent.