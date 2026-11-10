Pickens (hamstring) has a chance to play Sunday against San Francisco, but his practice reps will likely again be capped this week, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Pickens was limited in practice all of last week and ultimately didn't suit up Sunday against Indianapolis. There had been some optimism that he'd be able to participate in that contest, so there's likely a decent chance that he'll be able to return to action versus the 49ers. Nonetheless, Pickens could again be given a designation heading into this weekend if he doesn't manage at least one full practice before the Cowboys' final injury report is released Friday.