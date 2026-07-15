Cowboys' George Pickens: Tag deadline passes

Pickens is set to play the 2026 season on the $27.3 million, one-year franchise tag after he and the Cowboys did not reach a long-term extension before Wednesday's deadline, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Pickens has voiced his willingness to play on the one-year franchise tag, so Tuesday's deadline passing without incident doesn't come as a surprise. Playing for a long-term deal or future free-agency payday should only reinforce Pickens' fantasy appeal as one of the top downfield and red-zone targets for Dak Prescott (knee), and alongside CeeDee Lamb he will again form one of the top one-two punches at wideout in the NFL. The Cowboys managed Pickens' reps at mandatory minicamp in June, but by all accounts he will have no limitations at the start of training camp other than a normal ramp-up period.