Pickens secured nine of 13 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Pickens was a bit player in the air attack during a Week 4 comeback win against the Texans during which CeeDee Lamb (quadriceps) recorded a massive 17-189-1 line on 21 targets, but it was the former's turn to shine Thursday. The fact Lamb was in and out of the game during the latter stages of the fourth quarter did have some impact on Pickens' involvement, but the latter was already having a big night that included his first receiving touchdown of the season on an 18-yard grab in the fourth quarter. Pickens ultimately finished with new season-high figures across his receiving line, and he'll be in line for a similarly busy night in a Week 6 road matchup against the Packers on Sunday night, Oct. 18 if Lamb is limited or misses that contest altogether.