Cowboys' George Pickens: Taking part in Thursday's practice

Pickens is taking part in Thursday's training camp practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Pickens failed to reach an agreement on a new deal with the Cowboys in the offseason and will play on the one-year, $23.7 million franchise tag in 2026. He and CeeDee Lamb are set to form one of the NFL's most formidable wide receiver duos while catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott. Pickens is healthy but unlikely to see much action in the preseason, which kicks off for the Cowboys in Seattle on Aug. 15.