Pickens caught six of 11 targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Packers.

Pickens caught his only first-half target for 16 yards. He was much busier in the second half and ended up edging out CeeDee Lamb by three receiving yards for the team lead, though Lamb led the Cowboys with nine catches on 18 targets. Pickens has picked up the pace following a slow start, notching at least 73 receiving yards in four consecutive games after posting just 68 yards in Weeks 1 and 2 combined. After scoring a career-high nine touchdowns in 2025, he's still stuck on one TD heading into a Week 7 road game against the slumping Eagles.