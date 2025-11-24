Pickens was a non-participant at Monday's walkthrough due to knee and calf injuries, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke on Pickens' health Monday, saying the wide receiver has a bruised shin that is "sore" following Sunday's win versus the Eagles, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. The nature of Picken's health concern differs on Dallas' first official Week 13 injury report, but Schottenheimer nonetheless added that he should be good to go Thursday against the Chiefs. Wednesday's report will reveal whether or not Pickens heads into that contest with a designation.