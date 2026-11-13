Pickens (hamstring) moved well in Thursday's practice, which coach Brian Schottenheimer said is a positive sign for the wide receiver's availability for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Pickens didn't play last week but has a chance to avoid further absences. He's been a limited practice participant so far this week, and a 'questionable' designation seems likely heading into the weekend. We'll find out more when the Cowboys release their final injury report Friday afternoon/evening.