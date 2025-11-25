Pickens (knee/calf) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The limited session represents a step forward for Pickens after he was gauged as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, but the wideout is still having his reps monitored carefully on a short week while he tends to a pair of injuries. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that he still anticipates Pickens playing through the injuries during Thursday's game against the Chiefs, though Wednesday's report will reveal whether the 24-year-old takes a designation into the contest.