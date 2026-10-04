Pickens caught two of three targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Texans.

CeeDee Lamb was the target on a massive 21 of Dak Prescott's 45 pass attempts, which didn't leave much volume for any other Cowboy. Pickens made an impact when he got a chance however, hauling in receptions of 53 and 22 yards. Pickens is still looking for his first TD of 2026 after scoring a career-high nine last season, and he'll take an 18-225-0 line on 28 targets through four games into a Week 5 meeting at home against the Buccaneers.