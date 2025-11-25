Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Pickens (knee/calf) will practice Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Schottenheimer said Monday that Pickens has a bruised shin, which is curiously neither a knee nor calf issue, but it sounds like the star wide receiver will be in good enough shape to play Thursday against the Chiefs after he was able to return to last Sunday's comeback win over the Eagles to hang a 9-146-1 receiving line on Philadelphia.