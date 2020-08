It appears as though McCoy suffered a torn ACL during Monday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys will wait for the results of the defensive tackle's MRI, but it looks as though the team is bracing to be without McCoy this season. The 32-year-old, who signed a three-year, $18.3 million contract with Dallas in March, had been in line to fill the void created by the offseason departure of Maliek Collins.