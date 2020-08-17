McCoy suffered a leg injury during drills Monday and will undergo an MRI, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

He was apparently injured while engaged in drills with Antwaun Woods. There's been no indication yet of the severity of the injury, but Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the issue is with his right knee and that he was unable to walk off the field under his own power. The Cowboys should have a better idea of McCoy's status after the MRI. If he were to miss significant time, Woods, rookie Neville Gallimore and second-year DT Trystan Hill could all see additional snaps.