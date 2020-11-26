Zuerlein (back) is active for Thursday's game against Washington.
Zuerlein was limited in practice Monday through Wednesday, but a cloud remained over his head in advance of this contest. No matter, he's suiting up versus the Football Team's ninth-ranked scoring defense (22.7 points per game).
More News
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Listed as limited in practice•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Battling back injury•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Few opportunities in win•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Knocks home five kicks•