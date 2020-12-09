Zuerlein missed three of his four field-goal attempts and connected on both his extra points in Tuesday's loss to the Ravens.

The nine points he left on the table didn't ultimately matter in a 34-17 defeat, but it was still a dreadful performance from the veteran kicker. Zuerlein missed from 40, 53 and 52 yards on three straight attempts, but it may have just been one of those nights in Baltimore, as even the normally ultra-reliable Justin Tucker missed a 36-yarder. The Dallas offense has been handing him plenty of opportunities lately -- Zuerlein's attempted at least three FGs in four of the last five games -- but his inability to convert consistently puts his fantasy utility on shaky ground.