Zuerlein (back) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
At this time, there's no real concern about Zuerlein's availability for Thursday's game against Washington. The Cowboys don't have a backup kicker on the active roster or the practice squad, so punter Hunter Niswander likely would take over the starting duties if Zuerlein did sit out.
