Zuerlein converted two of his three field-goal attempts and all five of his extra points in Sunday's 41-33 win over the 49ers.

His 60-yard attempt at the end of the first half drifted wide right, but otherwise Zuerlein took full advantage of his largest volume of the season, as the Cowboys scored 40 or more points for the first time since Dak Prescott (ankle) got hurt. The veteran kicker has seen at least three FG attempts in four straight games and six of the last seven, giving him significant upside in Week 16's clash with the Eagles.