Zuerlein was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals and 4-for-4 on PATs in Sunday's win over the Giants.

With the Cowboys down 34-31, Zuerlein came through with FGs of 40 yards and 34 yards inside the final two minutes to secure the victory -- the second time this season he's kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. The Dallas offense as a whole will likely take a step backwards with Andy Dalton replacing Dak Prescott (ankle) under center, but a less efficient aerial attack could mean more field-goal opportunities for Zuerlein.