Zuerlein connected on both his field-goal attempts and all four of his PATs in Sunday's comeback win over the Falcons.

His final kick was clutch, as Zuerlein calmly drilled a 46-yard field goal with zeros on the clock to secure the improbable 40-39 victory. The 32-year-old is off to a solid start to his Dallas tenure, and he should continue to get plenty of scoring opportunities alongside one of the most talent-laden offenses in the NFL.