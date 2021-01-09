Zuerlein connected on 34 of 41 field-goal attempts and 33 of 36 extra points over 16 games for the Cowboys in 2020.

In his first season for a team other than the Rams, the veteran kicker rebounded from a rough 2019, setting a new career high with 41 FG attempts while converting them at better than 80 percent for the fourth time in the last five years. Zuerlein has two more seasons left on the contract he signed last offseason, and he's given Dallas little reason to go looking for a replacement.