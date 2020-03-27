Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Exits LA for Dallas
Zuerlein has reached agreement on a three-year, $7.5 million contract with the Cowboys, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Coming off a down season with nine missed field goals, Zuerlein will settle for a contract that leaves him outside the top tier at his position, and he may even need to compete with Kai Forbath -- who recently signed a one-year contract -- for the placekicking job. Zuerlein, the presumptive favorite, still has plenty of leg strength, as evidenced by his five conversions from 50-plus yards for the Rams last season. The 32-year-old primarily struggled on medium-distance kicks, going 5-of-11 in the 40-49 range. The winner between Zuerlein and Forbath should be useful for fantasy purposes, considering Dallas led the NFL in yards (6,904) and field-goal attempts (40) last year.
