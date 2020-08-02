The release of Kai Forbath on Saturday solidifies Zuerlein's status as the Cowboys' top placekicker, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Though Forbath performed very capably during his stint with Dallas last season, the Cowboys elected to stick with Zuerlein, whose strong leg led to some productive fantasy seasons during his eight-year tenure with the Rams. The 32-year-old will now be working behind a strong Dallas offense, a context that could help him engineer a bounce-back campaign. Zuerlein made 24 of his 33 field-goal attempts with Los Angeles in 2019, resulting in a career-low 72.7 percent conversion rate.