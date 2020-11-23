Zuerlein connected on a 19-yard field goal and converted two of three extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Vikings.

His PAT on the first of four Dallas touchdowns on the day was blocked, which eventually cost Zuerlein two points as the Cowboys then went for a two-point conversion later in the game to make up for it. The veteran kicker has now missed three of 21 FG attempts and three of 20 extra points, and with the team's offense being just as erratic, Zuerlein remains a risky fantasy option heading into a Week 12 clash with Washington.