Zuerlein made all four field goals and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Steelers.

Zuerlein drilled field goals from 38, 39, 44 and 45 yards to put together a solid day for fantasy managers and keep Dallas in an unexpectedly close game. After connecting on just seven field goals through the first six games, the veteran kicker has added seven more over the past two weeks. The Cowboys will enjoy a Week 10 bye, and Zuerlein could have a decent opportunity in Week 11 against a pitiful Vikings defense.