Coach Mike McCarthy believes Zuerlein (back) will be available Thursday against Washington, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "He looks to be OK. He was here today," McCarthy said Monday. "I don't see him being in jeopardy of (not) playing on Thursday."

Zuerlein tweaked his back during this past Sunday's win at Minnesota at the end of a kickoff. The injury caused the kicker to be listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report, putting him on track to uphold McCarthy's prediction. Zuerlein will have two more chances to prove his health before the Cowboys either clear him or give him a designation for Week 12.