The Cowboys listed Zuerlein (back) as a limited practice participant on Tuesday's estimated report, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Zuerlein has now been listed as limited on both of the Cowboys' first two Week 12 injury reports, but coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that he doesn't think the kicker is in any real danger of missing the team's Thanksgiving Day matchup with Washington, according to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. Dallas will unveil its final injury report of the week Wednesday, at which point it will be known whether Zuerlein carries a designation into the contest.
More News
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Battling back injury•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Few opportunities in win•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Knocks home five kicks•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Shows off leg strength Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Supplies only Dallas offense Sunday•